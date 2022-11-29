13th African Games: Ghana Cycling Federation starts training female cyclists

The Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF) has begun the training of young girls to form the national team as they prepare for the 13th African Games 2023 to be hosted in Accra, Ghana .

Last Sunday, the first session was held at the Accra Sports Stadium in the presence of officials and technical staff of the GCF led by Technical Director, Mr. Shaaban Mohammed.

He took the female riders through the elements and basics of cycling as well as rudiments and regulations of the sport, including apparel and nutrition.

The participants include Radha Arthur, Jamila, Haruna Nimatu, Anita Philix Atieku, Barikisu Abdul Mumin, Paulina Yaa Mensah, Kadija Adams, Precious John and Rafatu Inusah.

Ms Rafatu Inusah who spoke on behalf of the new cyclists said they are prepared to train and represent the nation at an international championship.

Mr. Dennis Moore, Secretary General of the GCF noted that the female cyclist are training for the 13th African Games, and other future events, he believes they are going to select a good team to represent Ghana.

He hinted that the name of the team would be released soon.

Ms. Elizabeth Alhassan, organiser of the female cyclists said the doors of the GCF are open for more girls to join the team.

She invites any female interested in cycling to come to the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday morning at 9am.