Dr. Kwaku Ofosu Asare, Executive Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the 13th 2023 African Games to be held in Ghana has called on Sports Journalists to support in promoting the big event to succeed.

At a short but impressive encounter at the Media Center of the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday, he hoped and assured that the 50, 000 capacity Olympic stadium would be built at Borteman and later turned into a University for Sport Development.

According to the former sports journalist, now lecturer at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College and a onetime Administrator / Human Resource Manager of Ashanti Goldfield Company Limited, the 2023 African Games is a national affair and legacy project as the President of the Republic of Ghana, HE Nana Akufo Addo has special interest and wants the nation to spearhead Africa’s future in sustainable development goals.

Dr. Ofosu Asare recollected their inauguration in October 2020 with authority from the African Union (AU).

He said the media must support them to promote African Sports and Olympism, using sports as a unifying tool.

He expressed that the Games must be used to build capacity of stakeholders in sports such as athletes, coaches, journalists and administrators.

The veteran sports broadcaster hinted that Ghana must use the home advantage to improve upon their athletes performance in the 25 disciplines to be competed and haul more medals to be among the top five nations on the medals table in 2023.

Present were other members of the LOC, Vice Chairman Reks Brobbey a former Olympian and an accomplished sports event organizer, consultant Dr. Emmanuel Owusu Ansah, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the LOC who leads Team Ghana, Sports journalist Dan Kweku Yeboah and Miss Joyce Datsa, a Sports Administrator.

Others on the 9 member LOC are Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Dwumfour Williams, a Clinical Psychologist and University Lecturer and a Board Member of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Mr. Ahmed Osumanu, a Communication Consultant to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, President, Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and Miss Eva Okyere, a Lawyer.

Ghana joins Congo Brazzaville, Mali, Nigeria, Algeria, Kenya, Egypt, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Mozambique and Morocco as the only countries to have hosted the event also dubbed ‘The African Olympics’.