The Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the 13th African Games has debunked reports on the postponement of the competition scheduled for 8th to 23rd March 2024.

The media space had in the past weeks witnessed reports indicating that the continental competition had been postponed indefinitely as a result of Government’s failure to complete venues to host the games.

A statement signed by Dr. Kwaku Ofosu Asare, Executive Chairman of the 13th African Games said “The attention of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the 13th African Games, Accra 2023, has been drawn to a social media publication claiming that the 13th African Games have been postponed indefinitely. This is absolutely false and should be considered as FAKE NEWS”.

According to the LOC, preparations were on course as Ghana would host over 53 countries in Accra.

It noted that the publication was a deliberate attempt by unscrupulous and unpatriotic individuals to cause disaffection for the Games and ward off potential sponsors.

It expressed the Government’s commitment to help organise and host a memorable event next year.

“We therefore respectfully entreat all Ghanaians and lovers of Sports to remain resolute behind the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the LOC as we strive hard to organise one of the best African Games in the history of the tournament”, it urged.

More than 5,000 athletes from over 53 countries are expected head to Accra for the continents biggest multi-sport event in less than four months.

In all, athletes would compete in 25 sporting disciplines which athletics, badminton, basketball, beach volleyball, cycling, gymnastics, judo, swimming, tennis, table tennis, triathlon, volleyball, and wrestling were inclusive.