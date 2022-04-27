13th African Games Salah Football Competition Launched

He said the 2023 African Games which will involve 55 nations including Ghana as host will also focus on culture, hence starting the social and sensitization events with the Salah Football at the Fadama Astro Turf on May 14th and 15th.

He stressed that the competition is for social integration, fraternal and peaceful cohesion, as it also affirms readiness and allegiance to the Local Organising Committee (LOC).

Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, Executive Chairman of the LOC for the African Games expressed that they have visited and got the blessings of the national chief Imam, Alhaji Dr. Sheik Sharubutu who will grace the finals.

He announced meeting with the chief of Winneba for the Aboakyer Festival, and organizing of road shows to sensitize people to promote the 13th African Games.

Dr. Ofosu-Asare hinted on the introduction of the African Games Fund which Ghanaians must contribute to.

The eight Zongo communities who will compete in the Salah competition are from Mamobi, Nima, Tudu, Cowlane, Accra New Town, Shukura, Fadama and Madina.

In the preliminary draw supervised by Dr. Emmanuel Owusu Ansah, Mamobi will face Shukura, New Town versus Madina, Fadama will face Cowlane and Tudu will clash with Nima.

Deputy Director General (Technical) of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Mr. Kwame Amponfi Jnr. said the Salah Football competition has come to stay, as sports can be used for socio economic development and promotion of unity, discipline and peace.

At stake is a trophy donated by Point 5 Ventures, and 10,000ghc for the ultimate winners, 8,000ghc for the runners-up, 6,000ghc for the third place and 4,000ghc for the fourth place.

African World Airlines (AWA), Goil and Adidas are the sponsors of the programme. Their respective representatives, Miss Josline Andoh, Mr. Robert Kyere and Reks Brobbey assured of full support and commitment towards the 2023 African Games, which is the 13th edition, and the first time to be hosted in Ghana.