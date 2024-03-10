13th African Games showcased African culture

The ongoing 13th African Games is not only an arena for fierce sports competitions but a platform to display the diverse African culture.

During the opening ceremony of the 13th African Games in the Ghanaian capital of Accra late Friday, an array of authentic African cultural performances including traditional dancing, live music, and artistic parade, were put on show, which have left the spectators spellbound with excitement.

According to the organizers, one of the Games’ main purposes is to celebrate African cultural values and heritage.

Abdul Safana, a working staff with the Nigerian delegation, told Xinhua, “I am overwhelmed by what I’ve seen at the opening event. With that, I believe the objectives of the African Games have been achieved.”

Li Wei, a Chinese sports fan, told Xinhua he was fairly impressed by the participating teams’ determination to showcase their cultures at the opening ceremony.

“Some teams were wearing their traditional clothes, some were showing their traditional dances where parading at the stadium, which also enables foreigners like me to better understand their cultures,” he said.

The 13th African Games being hosted in Ghana, represents a landmark occasion as it marks the first time a West African country is hosting the esteemed continental sports event.

Spanning 15 days, the event will see participation of over 4,000 athletes from across Africa in 29 sports disciplines, including eight that will serve as qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.