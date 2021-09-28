13th Edition of VegFest 2021 set for December

The 13th edition of the 2021 VegFest has been scheduled to come off on the 11th and 12th December, 2021 at the W.E.B Dubois center, 4th Circular road, Cantonment, Accra.

The event which is under the theme “Building Strong Immunity in the Era of COVID-19 through Healthy lifestyle” is being organized by the Vegetarian Association of Ghana.

The highly anticipated event is an annual festival that provides the platform for all vegetarian association’s, societies, agencies, academicians, researches and individuals from all part of the globe to converge, to share and promote the concept of veganism.

In an interview with the president of the association, Mr. Kola Braimah stated that the participants will have an opportunity to interact and create networks.

“There will be speakers who will be engaged and they will have their conversations and go into panel discussion where the public address some of their consents and how to build their immunity,” he said.

He added that the event will highlight the importance of keeping a healthy lifestyle.

“As you know most people who died from COVID-19 died because of an underlining condition and no immunity. Even the president was also advising us to eat vegetables.

“The COVID-19 has even thought the public to be aware and to also eat more fruits and more healthy things, so it is a big educational opportunity for the public,” the president of the Vegetarian Association of Ghana, Mr. Kola Braimah added.

He, however, urged the public to be more conscious about their diets and how to maintain a perfect lifestyle with the mindset of consuming more fruits and vegetables.

The VegFest will witness some side attractions which includes Chef Demos, Inspiring speakers, Yoga Dance among others.