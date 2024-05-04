13th GITTA Launched, Nominations Open, set to hold in June

Digital Economy Magazine, an InstinctWave Group Publication has announced the launch of the 13th Ghana Information Technology &Telecom Awards. It is scheduled to be held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra on 7th June 2024.

Popularly referred to as the ‘Oscars’ of Ghana’s ICT and Telcom Industry, the 13th GITTA will celebrate organisations and individuals at the forefront of digitization with innovative products and services that keep the sector exciting.

This year’s GITTA will feature newly enhanced categories designed to recognize individuals and businesses that, through their hard work, innovative approaches, and dedication, are shaping a new, smarter, and more agile digital ecosystem in the region.

These efforts are transforming businesses, from day-to-day operations to corporate strategies, and are positively impacting the lives of people and businesses across the region.

The awards will recognize digitization across all industries within public and private sector organisations. Nominations are opened to organizations in Banking Telecoms, ICT, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Health, Cybersecurity, Fintech amongst others deeply rooted in top-notch digitization.

According to the InstinctWave group CEO, Mr. Akin Naphtal, Technological advancements across all sectors of our economy are increasingly essential for societal growth.

Technology has become the game-changer, helping businesses work smarter and more efficiently, thereby paving the way for continued economic growth.

In Ghana alone, Industry experts estimate that the ICT sector is currently is valued at about $1 billion and may reach $5 billion by 2030. For us, GITTA is a catalyst of innovation and digitization on the African continent at large. As the awards scheme will constantly raise the bar of excellence in the sector.” He added.

For over a decade, GITTA has showcased digital excellence within the sector, shining its light on leading ICT organizations and experts, stakeholders, policymakers, and those working across the industry tirelessly to deliver top-notch technological innovations that ultimately achieve incredible successes in the digital space.