14 ADF rebels arrested in NE DR Congo

Fourteen rebels of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) were arrested by the army in northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), a DRC army (FARDC) officer said Sunday.

The rebels were arrested and presented on Sunday following offensives carried out by the FARDC in the Mwalika valley in Beni, DRC’s northeastern province of North Kivu, said Antony Mualushayi, spokesman of Sokolo1, a military operation launched by FARDC against armed groups in the province.

Mualushayi reassured the army’s determination to eradicate “completely” the threats of the ADF against the civilian population in North Kivu and Ituri, two provinces that have been under siege since May 6.

According to the Kivu Security Tracker, a humanitarian project focusing on the security situation in northeastern DRC, at least 944 civilians have been killed in North Kivu and Ituri since the declaration of the state of siege in May. Enditem