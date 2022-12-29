14 babies delivered in Sunyani Regional Hospital on Christmas Eve and Christmas

Fourteen new babies were born at the Sunyani Regional Hospital between December 24 and 25, Madam Ernestina Kuubeyangadaa, the Midwife in-charge at the Maternity ward has said.

She said though six of the babies were born through Cesarean Section (CS), saying two of them were in critical condition at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), but the others were all healthy.

Madam Kuubeyangadaa told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview in Sunyani that all the nursing mothers were doing well but added that one of them lost her baby boy.

The other babies comprised eight girls and six boys, she said, indicating that 12 of them were born on Sunday, December 25, while the remaining three were delivered on Saturday December 24.

Madam Kuubeyangadaa was speaking to the GNA when the MTN Ghana, a telecommunication company presented Christmas hampers and airtime to the nursing mothers who delivered their babies at the facility on December 24 and 25.

Each of the nursing mothers received GH¢100.00 worth of airtime and a baby hamper containing diapers, washing powders, bathing soaps, powders, and other items.

The company also donated similar items to four nursing mothers who delivered at the Kwatire Polyclinic in the Sunyani West Municipality.

Madam Regina Amankwaa Boahemaa, the Supervisor at the Maternity Ward of the Sunyani Regional Hospital thanked MTN for the donation.

She said it was the vision of the ward to build a critical unit for pregnant women and appealed to the company and other corporate bodies to come to their aid.

Madam Boahemaa said the facility attended to referrals from even Western and Western North Regions, saying the cubicle was needed urgently to help control maternity deaths and appealed to philanthropists to donate blood pressure (BP) monitors too to the Unit.

Mr Kwasi Kwarteng, MTN’s Territory Sales Controller for the Bono and Ahafo Regions later told the GNA that the presentation formed part of the company’s corporate social responsibility programme to give back to society.

“We want everybody to feel part of the yellow family,” he said, and assured them of MTN’s commitment to also enhance the health status of the people.

Mr Kwarteng said network quality remained the trademark of the telecommunication company and emphasised the company’s readiness to ensure that customers had excellent mobile network services in the country.