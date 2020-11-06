Libyan authorities on Thursday said that 14 unidentified bodies were recovered from mass graves in the city of Tarhuna, some 90 km south of the capital Tripoli.

The General Authority for Research and Identification of Missing Persons said in a statement that the bodies were recovered from three newly discovered mass graves in the city.

The first mass grave contained four bodies, the second with two bodies, and the third with eight bodies, the statement explained.

The total number of unidentified bodies recovered in Tarhuna since the beginning of the search in June amounted 112 from 25 mass graves.

The UN-backed government’s forces accuse the rival eastern-based army of committing mass killings in Tarhuna. The two sides had been engaged in a deadly armed conflict for more than a year in and around Tripoli, which ended recently with the UN-backed government taking over all of western Libya after the withdrawal of the eastern-based army.

Tarhuna was once the eastern-based army’s main military operation center.