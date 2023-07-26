14 farmers kidnapped in north western Nigeria

At least 14 farmers were kidnapped by a group of gunmen who attacked a farming community in Nigeria’s northern state of Katsina, police said Wednesday.

The farmers were working on their farms in the Madogara village of the Batsari local government area of the state when the gunmen launched the attack Tuesday morning, Abubakar Aliyu, spokesman for the police in Katsina, told Xinhua by telephone.

“Some 14 people in Madogara village were kidnapped. An investigation is ongoing as efforts are on with a view to rescuing the kidnapped victims and arresting the perpetrators,” Aliyu said, adding that no casualty has been so far reported.

Armed attacks have been a primary security threat in Nigeria’s northern and central regions, leading to deaths and kidnappings in recent months.