At least 14 people were hospitalized here on Friday night over suspected food poisoning, the country’s National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Saturday.

Those affected have developed symptoms such as fever, nausea, diarrhea and vomiting after an anniversary dinner of an organization that employs them, Amarjargal Ambaselmaa, head of the surveillance department of the NCCD, told a daily press conference.

Two of them are now in intensive care, Ambaselmaa said, urging organizations not to hold mass events or gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.