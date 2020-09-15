At least 14 people were killed and 50 others injured in a road accident on the Accra-Kumasi highway in Ghana on Tuesday, local police confirmed.

The spokesman for the Eastern Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service Francis Gomado told Xinhua that the accident happened when a cargo truck heading towards Ghana’s second-largest city Kumasi collided with two passenger buses traveling in the opposite direction.

Gomado said the bodies of the dead had been deposited at a nearby hospital, while the injured were receiving treatment at various health facilities.

“Various hospitals and clinics are taking care of the injured, due to the high number of injuries,” he said.