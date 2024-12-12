14 Men Remanded in Custody for Role in Violent Election Disturbances in Damongo

A Kumasi High Court has remanded 14 male adults into prison custody following their involvement in violent disturbances that occurred in the Damongo Constituency of the Savannah Region during the 2024 general election.

The unrest, which erupted on December 8, was triggered by delays in the declaration of election results. An angry mob stormed the Damongo Municipal Collation Center and set fire to the Electoral Commission’s (EC) office, causing extensive damage to the building and its contents.

The case was transferred from the Savannah Region to the Kumasi High Court due to heightened security concerns in Damongo. The accused individuals face nine charges, including unlawful damage, assault, causing harm, and obstructing electoral officers in the performance of their duties.

During the court session on Thursday (12 December), the State Attorney requested a deferral of the accused individuals’ pleas, citing ongoing investigations. The Attorney emphasized the need for additional time to conclude inquiries before proceeding with prosecution.

In response, the defense counsel requested the release of two of the accused, who are minors. The court granted conditional release for the 17-year-olds, placing them under the care of a responsible individual, Alhaji Imoro Seidu, who was required to deposit his Ghana Card with the Court Registrar.

The pleas of the remaining 14 accused persons were deferred, and they were remanded into custody until the next hearing, which is scheduled for 19 December. On that date, the court will hear the pleas of all the accused and determine the next steps in the case.