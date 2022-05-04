14 Organizations Shortlisted For 2022 World Trade Promotion Organization Awards

The International Trade Centre (ITC) today announced that 14 national trade promotion organizations have been shortlisted for the 2022 World Trade Promotion Organization (WTPO) Awards.

The 14 national trade promotion organizations nominated for this year’s awards are from Austria, Brazil, Canada, Jamaica, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Qatar, the Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The organizations are competing in three categories: best use of a partnership; best use of information technology; and best initiative to ensure that trade is inclusive and sustainable. The winners will be announced at the 13th WTPO Conference in Accra, Ghana on 17 May.

The WTPO Awards are open to all national trade promotion organizations. They recognize excellence in providing trade support to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to become competitive in international markets.

The Awards jury is comprised of national trade promotion leaders from the previous award winners and is chaired by ITC Executive Director Pamela Coke-Hamilton.

‘At a time when small firms have been hit hard by supply chain disruptions, climate change crises and other socio-economic challenges, it is important to share inspiring models that connect small firms to trade opportunities that are inclusive and sustainable,’ said Ms. Coke-Hamilton. ‘The initiatives of these national trade promotion organizations point the way.’

WTPO Awards 2022 SHortLIST