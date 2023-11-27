14 perishes in a bus overturns in Tanzania

By
Xinhua
-
0
14 people killed as bus overturns in southern Tanzania
14 people killed as bus overturns in southern Tanzania

At least 14 people were killed and 26 others injured early Sunday after a bus overturned in Tanzania’s southern Lindi region, police said.

Lindi regional police commander John Imori said 12 of the dead were passengers traveling in the bus and two pedestrians who were knocked down by the vehicle, which flipped over several times on a slippery slope.

He told a news conference late Sunday that the bus was heading to Dar es Salaam from the Tandahimba district in the Mtwara region.

Send your news stories to [email protected] Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here