14 perishes in a bus overturns in Tanzania

At least 14 people were killed and 26 others injured early Sunday after a bus overturned in Tanzania’s southern Lindi region, police said.

Lindi regional police commander John Imori said 12 of the dead were passengers traveling in the bus and two pedestrians who were knocked down by the vehicle, which flipped over several times on a slippery slope.

He told a news conference late Sunday that the bus was heading to Dar es Salaam from the Tandahimba district in the Mtwara region.