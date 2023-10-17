14 perishes in Road accident in Angola

Fourteen people died and 30 others were injured in a road accident Tuesday morning in Angola’s northwestern province of Cuanza Norte, local authorities said.

The accident occurred when a truck collided with a workers’ transport vehicle on National Road 230 in the municipality of Lucala, according to a statement from the provincial government. The primary causes of the accident were determined to be excessive speed.

The injured are receiving treatment in local hospitals, with three of them in critical condition, while the others are suffering from multiple fractures and injuries, according to local media reports.