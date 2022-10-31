14 Startups Selected to Pitch at the AlphaExpo Pitch Competition at the Africa Fintech Summit Cape Town

WASHINGTON DC, United States of America, 31 October 2022, /African Media Agency/- 14 African startups have secured a spot to pitch live on stage at the Africa Fintech Summit Cape Town, which takes place from November 2-4, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

The AlphaExpo micro-accelerator is a sector-agnostic program that enables early-stage startups from across Africa to pitch on the Africa Fintech Summit Stage, demo their products to a wide variety of stakeholders, meet a wide network of prospective investors, partners, and customers, and also increase their chances of being accepted to top accelerator programs!

After screening hundreds of top applicants for this year’s pitch competition, we are proud to present 14 startups that have been selected to pitch live at #AFTSCapeTown2022:

1. Chapa – an online payment gateway that enables businesses to accept digital payments from customers worldwide. (Nael Hailemariam – Co-founder & CEO).

2. MaishaPay – provides painless payment solutions for the underserved in developing countries. (Landry Ngoya – Founder & CEO)

3. MooveBeta – a fintech startup enabling cross-border payments. (Cedrick Ngende – Co-founder & CEO).

4. PrimeNet – builds sector-agnostic financial technology solutions. (Chalemela Sakala – Head of Strategy and Partnerships)

5. PigiBank – a personal finance app. (Frasia Kamau – Co-founder & CEO).

6. Periculum – provides data analytic software to help companies streamline data, decisions, and operations. (Michael Collins – Founder & CEO).

7. DUKAPAQ – a community wide rewards program and digital marketplace. (Michael Mbaluka Mutinda – Co-founder and CEO).

8. EFiat – a crypto app enabling easy crypto/fiat on- and off-ramp. (Adekunle Daniel – Founder and CEO).

9. SmartWage – A WhatsApp-based HR and communication platform for remote workers.

(Caroline van der Merwe – Co-founder and COO).

10. Upstream – A Credit score and financial management tool. (Saul Bloch – Founder and CEO).

11. XRGlobal –A global virtual reality training and development company. (Natalie Miller – Co-founder).

12. EntrTechnology – a software development company focused on cloud computing. (Khotso Maduna – Founder & Managing Director).

13. Fanogroup_Namibia – Initiates interventions and solutions that offset challenges, and needs faced by rural communities. (Akathingo Kapuka – Co-founder).

4. SAVA – a spend management platform for businesses. (Yoeal Haile – Co-founder and CEO).

Congratulations again to the selected startups, we are looking forward to having them on the big stage, and hearing their exciting future-forward ideas.

The Alpha Expo Micro Accelerator Program has held up its objective as an ecosystem growth initiative by connecting early stage founders with growth opportunities for scale. Alumni of the AlphaExpo program have raised over $200M USD since participating and include industry leaders such as MarketForce, Yellow Card, Asaak, PiggyVest, ArifPay, PayHippo, and many others.

Connect with the top startups, founders, VCs, Regulators, and thought leaders shaping the future of payments and commerce in Africa at #AFTSCapeTown2022? Virtual and in-person tickets are still available here.

The Africa Fintech Summit Cape Town 2022 event will connect 500+ delegates, 200+ companies, and 80+ speakers covering topics via panel sessions, keynotes, and fireside chats, plus multiple networking events, masterclass sessions, our Alpha Expo Micro Accelerator Pitch competition, and brand exhibitions. There’s so much to look forward to.

