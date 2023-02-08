14 suspects arrested over disturbances over NPP Constituency elections

The Police have arrested 14 persons for threatening to disturb the re-run of some positions in the NPP Constituency Executive Elections at Enchi in the Western North Region.

The suspects: Kwabena Analdini, Kwasi Fobi, Isaac Oppong, Stephen Kwofie, Isaac Mensah, Kwame Amofah, Acheampong Ernest, Prosper Hato, Hadi Koder, Aryittey Tettey, Kwasi Mintah, Dominic Akapo, Odoom Botwe and Emmanuel Arhin Owusu, were arrested when they invaded the house of one of the election candidates to threaten her and intimidate others

prior to the elections.

A news brief from the Police said all 14 suspects were in custody and would be put before Court.