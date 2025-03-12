14-Year-Old Boy Dies In Galamsey Pit

The Eastern Regional Minister, Mrs. Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey, visited the family of Sampson Seku, a young boy who was found dead in a galamsey pit at Boadua in the Denkyembour District, to commiserate with them.

The 14-year-old Form One student of Boadua Roman Catholic Junior High School left home on Thursday, 6th March 2025, to play with his peers and drowned in the pit.

Accompanied by the District Security Council (DISEC), the minister noted that such a tragic incident should not be repeated, either in the region or in any part of the country. She emphasized that the impact of illegal mining is not only taking a toll on the environment but also posing a serious security threat.

Mrs. Awatey stated that the government is not against responsible and legal mining and, therefore, urged miners to refrain from mining in river bodies and forest reserves. She also stressed the importance of land reclamation to prevent the recurrence of such unfortunate incidents. The Regional Minister consoled the bereaved family and encouraged them to remain strong in this difficult time.

The Assembly Member for Boadua East Electoral Area, Vincent Akorley, on behalf of the bereaved family, expressed gratitude to the minister and her entourage for mourning with them. He appealed to the government to implement stringent measures to combat galamsey in communities and pledged the community’s effective collaboration with security and other state agencies to fight illegal mining.