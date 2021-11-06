14-year-old driver’s mate remanded for allegedly stealing GH¢65k car

A 14-year-old driver’s mate has been remanded into a juvenile cell by the Ashaiman District Court for allegedly stealing a Toyota Fish minibus worth GHC65,000.00.

Nana Yaw Osei Agyeman, the accused juvenile, was remanded by the court presided over by Mrs Kakra Banes Botchaway after he pleaded guilty to the charge of stealing contrary to section 124 (1) of the criminal offences Act 1960, (ACT 29).

Agyeman is to reappear in court on November 15, 2021, when prosecutors were expected to present to the court a social enquiry report from the Social Welfare and Community Development Department.

Chief Inspector Samuel Apreweh, prosecuting, said complainant Mr Abubakar Osman was a driver and resident of Atadeka while Agyeman also resides with one Stanley who is at large at Promise Land all suburbs of Ashaiman.

The prosecution said on October 26, 2021, at about 1900 hours, the complainant, who was in charge of a white Toyota Fish Vehicle with registration number GT 6560-19 valued at GHC65,000.00, parked the said vehicle at a filling station at Atadeka in Ashiaman after the close of work.

He said Abubakar, after packing the vehicle kept the ignition key under the driver’s seat for his mate to sleep in the vehicle.

He said around 2100 hours, Agyemang allegedly sneaked into the vehicle, searched for the ignition key and moved the vehicle.

According to the prosecution, the complainant later received a phone call from a colleague commercial driver informing him of spotting the minibus heading towards Valco Flats in Ashaiman rushed there and saw the juvenile offender driving it.

Chief Inspector Apreweh said the Complainant quickly raised an alarm and Agyemang was apprehended and handed over to the police for interrogation.

He said during questioning, Agyeman mentioned one Stanley, who happens to be his master (a commercial driver), as the one who sent him to bring the said vehicle to him at Valco Flats.