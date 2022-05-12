14 year Old Girl Wins ICT Training Contest

Ms Hawau Imoro, a-14-year-old form two student of the Banda Islamic Junior High School (JHS) in the Banda District has been crowned winner of the 2022 ‘Girls in ICT’ training programme in the Bono Region.

The programme formed part of the International Telecommunications Union’s (ITU) initiative to encourage and empower girls and young women to consider studies and careers in the growing field of ICT.

She was among 1,000 pupils and students selected from the basic schools in the region to participate in this year’s ‘Girls in ICT’ training programme organised by the Ministry of Communication and Digitalization (MoCD).

For her prize, Ms. Imoro took home a GhC3,000.00 cheque, a laptop computer, plaque and other learning materials.

Two others, Jessica Boahen Asare Yeboah, a form one student of the Drobo Demonstration JHS and Emmanuella Agyeiwaa, also form two students of the Nsoatre African Faith Basic School emerged second and third winners respectively.

Ms. Yeboah received GhC2,500.00 cheque, laptop computer and a plaque, while Agyeiwaa had GhC2,000.00 cheque, a laptop computer and plague.

Another 100 selected deserving pupils and students who also participated in the one-week intensive ICT training programme that introduced them to basic computer knowledge including basic computing, coding, scratch, gaming and cyber security also received a laptop computer each.

Speaking at a durbar in Sunyani, to climax the training programme, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister of MoCD emphasised ICT was not a reserve for boys, saying “we can’t afford to leave young girls behind in advancing digital technology”.

Through its partner agencies including the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), National Communications Authority (NCA) and the Kofi Annan ICT Centre of Excellence, the MoCD organised the training programme.

MTN Ghana, a telecommunication company has set aside GHC10 million to support the Girls in ICT Training programme across the country for a period of three years to introduce the pupils and students to basic ICT skills and coding.

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful said the wonder of technology had made life easier, indicating that as a game changer, the Ministry was determined to grow the nation’s digital economy for sustainable development.

She explained the rising trend and increasing rate of digital platforms around the world underscored the need to build the knowledge of girls in ICT so that they would be well- positioned to use technology to find solutions to their problems.

Mrs. Georgina Asare Fiagbenu, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, MTN Ghana, stressed the company’s commitment to continue to support the ‘Girls in ICT’ to benefit more girls in the country.

She said the MTN Ghana Foundation had invested much in the provision of ICT devices to advance the study of the subject in basic schools across the country.

Mrs. Faigbenu said MTN had prioritised quality network expansion to provide opportunities particularly for the rural population in the country to enjoy excellent digital services.

Earlier in a welcoming address, Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister lauded the training programme, saying it had inspired the girls to develop interest in the study of ICT.

She advised the girls to take the study of ICT seriously, noting with excellent knowledge in ICT, the girls would grow to acquire lucrative jobs.