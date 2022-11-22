14-year-old JHS two pupil develops electronic fire tender

Master Samuel Appiah Nti Junior, a 14-year-old pupil of the Abu Bonsra D/A Junior High School at Fomena in the Adansi North District, has developed an electronic fire tender using paper boxes and parts of ceiling and standing fans.

The JHS Two pupil has also built a dustbin with a sensor, which automatically opens when an attempt is made to put dust in it.

Again, he has been able to build a tipper-truck, which uses remote control to move it.

These creative works of the young man were exhibited during a durbar to climax the Bona Festival of the chiefs and people of Fomena in the Ashanti Region.

The exhibition was the highlight of the festival as it became the talk of many who attended the event.

Appiah Nti told newsmen that his aim was to become a mechanical or electronical engineer in future and called for public support to achieve his dreams.

He said the Government must strengthen technical education at the basic school level to enable pupils who may be unable to continue their education to senior high school to be equipped with technical skills to make them employable.

Opegya Kotwere Bonsrah, the Adansihene, was extremely excited by the ingenuity of the young boy and called for support to enable him to achieve his dreams.

He urged parents to pay attention to the education of their children and pledged the Traditional Council’s continuous collaboration with stakeholders to promote quality education in the area.

He called for unity and peace in the Adansi enclave to attract investments to promote development.