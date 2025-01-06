14-Year-Old Philip Amoako Makes History as Ghana’s Youngest National Chess Champion

In a groundbreaking achievement, 14-year-old Philip Amoako has etched his name in the annals of Ghana’s chess history by becoming the youngest-ever national champion.

Amoako triumphed at Phase Two of the 2024 National Chess Championship, which took place from January 2-5 at the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons (GCPS).

The teenage prodigy entered the competition as a late addition after three of Ghana’s top-ranked players—defending champion Dr. Kwabena Adu-Poku, John Hasford, and Ghana Chess Association (GCA) President Philip Ameku—withdrew. Despite the challenges and pressure, Amoako delivered a flawless performance, remaining unbeaten across nine rounds and securing an impressive 7.5 points to claim the national title.

Throughout the tournament, Amoako’s skill and composure were on full display. He scored victories against seasoned opponents such as Harry Sarkodee-Addo, Clinton Fomevor, David Ameku, Daniel Frempong-Smart, Maxwell Kwasi Kporxah, and Jeshurun Pryce-Tandoh. In addition to these victories, he held his own in three intense matches, drawing with Prince Akpa, Bernard Anhwere, and Ghana’s only International Master (IM), Eric Anquandah.

Amoako’s success has not only earned him the national championship but also a significant rating boost. His chess rating increased by 80.8 points, rising from 1866 to 1946, marking a substantial improvement for the young star.

While Amoako’s triumph stole the headlines, other rising stars also made their mark at the championship. Twelve-year-old Harry Sarkodee-Addo, who qualified for Phase Two after finishing fifth in Phase One, showed his promise with a commendable performance. Sarkodee-Addo, in his debut at this level, gained 53.2 rating points, moving his rating from 1441 to 1494. Despite securing only one victory against fellow junior Jeshurun Pryce-Tandoh, he managed 2.5 points from nine rounds to finish ninth.

Similarly, 10-year-old Jeshurun Pryce-Tandoh had a solid outing, earning three points from nine matches to finish seventh, ahead of Sarkodee-Addo. Pryce-Tandoh’s rating also saw a modest increase of 19.6 points, rising from 1512 to 1531.

This year’s championship has underscored the exceptional talent emerging among Ghana’s young chess players. With the likes of Amoako leading the way, the future of Ghanaian chess appears brighter than ever, promising more exciting developments in the years to come.