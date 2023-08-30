140 MSMEs Shortlisted To Benefit From MTN Foundation’s Programme

MTN Ghana Foundation has shortlisted a total of 140 micro and small enterprises to benefit from MTN Ghana Foundation’s Enterprise Support Programme for the first year of the five-year programme.

The project is expected to support 500 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) for the next five years across Ghana and targets youth, women, and differently-abled led MSMEs.

Selected beneficiaries will be supported with training, business development support, technical assistance, and seed funding.

The onboarding programme for beneficiaries in Accra was held on August 24, 2023, at the MTN House. During the program, sixty-eight beneficiaries were formally awarded with their onboarding packages. The remaining MSMEs selected from the Western and Ashanti regions will be onboarded in September and October 2023, respectively.

Speaking at the onboarding programme, the Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer of MTN Ghana, Adwoa Wiafe said, “In line with our diversity and inclusion drive, we made a conscious effort to select businesses that have a clear social and environmental impact and align with our sustainability objectives and the UN SDGs. We were also interested in businesses with digital components since we are now pushing for digital inclusion.”

Adwoa Wiafe urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the support they have received from MTN to make a difference in the lives of other people as well.

Alexander Tetteh, one of the beneficiaries who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries said, “We thank MTN for the honour done us. These days, it is not easy to run a business and to the extent that MTN is extending a helping hand to MSMEs, all we can say is Ayekoo to MTN for coming to the aid of MSMEs in Ghana. We are forever grateful to you for the kind gesture.”

The MTN Enterprise Support Programme is in partnership with the Innohub Foundation and was launched in March 2023 and MSMEs were invited to submit applications. The shortlisted MSMEs were invited to pitch, and the successful beneficiaries were selected for the onboarding.

The MTN Ghana Foundation was established in November 2007 as the vehicle to select and implement MTN’s Corporate Social Investments. MTN Ghana Foundation has three areas of focus – Health, Education and Economic Empowerment.

From its inception to date, the Foundation has undertaken 166 major projects across the country. This includes 90 Education Projects, 55 Health Care Projects, 15 Economic Empowerment Project, and 6 Community Support Initiatives.