140 Students, Teachers Mark Ghana @ 65 At Nkonya

A total of 140 students, cadet corps, teachers and groups in the Biakoye District of the Oti Region, have participated in the 65th Independence Day celebration parade held at Nkonya Senior High School (SHS) Park.

Some of the schools and groups are Nkonya, Worawora and Biakoye Community Senior High Schools, Bowiri and Tapaman Senior High Technical Schools, Ntsumuru S.D.A Junior High School (JHS), Nkonya Ntumda Presby Basic, NKOSEC D/A, Nkonya Tepo School, Bumbula D/A JHS.

Heads of Decentralised Institutions, Security services, traditional leaders, political figures, traders, parents, and the public witnessed the colourful event being held for the first time nationwide since the coronavirus pandemic hit the shores of the nation.

Madam Millicent Carboo, Biakoye District Chief Executive (DCE), in an anniversary address called special attention for the private sector since it had a high propensity to employ the teeming youths and notable to deliver critical goods and services.

She said the private sector businesses in Biakoye were yet to pick up hence casting dark clouds on revenue mobilization and efficient cash flow of the Assembly.

Madam Carboo said the government had taken keen interest in the industrialisation drive through the implementation of the Technical and Vocational Education (TVET) and training policy and digitization.

“The Assembly will identify some master craftsmen in the district to benefit from the training package. We will also liaise with government and key stakeholders to construct a resource center for practical works and exhibition of products.”

Madam Carboo congratulated students of the 2021 BECE batch of Biakoye who topped in Oti Region in the examination and added that “education is key to economic development due to the impact of enlightenment.”

She called on parents to pay close attention to the welfare of their children, especially the girl-child.

Madam Carboo noted that the district was plagued with some forms of indiscipline such as drug and other substance abuse by young men and women, indiscriminate teenage pregnancy and juju which needed a crusading eye on them.

She thanked all who had contributed in diverse ways to the current development status of the Biakoye District as well as the peaceful coexistence in the district.

This year’s event is on the theme: “Working Together, Bouncing Back Better.”

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) observed the presence of paramedics attending to students who passed out.

The Nkonya Branch of the Unity Tailors and Dressmakers Association also took part in the event.