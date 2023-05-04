1,405 delegates of Nkwanta South NDC ready for election

The National Democratic Congress in the Nkwanta South constituency is expecting 1,405 delegates to vote in their primaries slated for May 13 at the Kyabobo Recreational Centre in Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti region.

Mr Succeed Fiagadzi, Constituency Secretary of the NDC in the Nkwanta South in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said, all the delegates from the 152 branches including party appointees were expected to cast their ballots to elect a candidate for the Constituency and party in general.

He said two candidates were contesting the Nkwanta South seat.

The contestants include Mr Geoffrey Kini the incumbent Member of Parliament and Mr Charles Narayana Osei Nyarko, Chief Executive Officer of Denteka Construction and Housing Limited.

Mr Gregory Kini, is of the view that due to his good works for the people of Nkwanta South that led to his victory in both the 2016 and 2020 elections as MP would be replicated on May 13, and with NDC victory in 2024, meaning more development for the people.

Mr Narayana Osei Nyarko, who hails from Odome a community in the Nkwanta South Municipality is optimistic that the time had come for a new face to be in parliament to represent the people of Nkwanta South because the incumbent MP had exhausted all his strength and no amount of time could change anything.

He said it was time for fresh ideas for development.

Mr Fiagadzi said both candidates had been taken through the party’s constitution therefore he expected an event-free election.