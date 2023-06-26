1,406 Candidates to write WASSCE in Kadjebi District 

A total of 1,406 Registered Candidates from three Senior High Schools (SHSs) in Kadjebi District are expected to sit for this year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in three Examination Centres in the District.

The three SHSs are; Kadjebi-Asato SHS (KASEC), Ahamansu Islamic SHS (AHISEC) and Dodi-Papase Senior High Technical School (DOPASS).

KASEC presented 1,145 candidates’ including; 568 males, 577 females, AHISEC registered 92 candidates involving; 55 males, 37 females, with DOPASS having 169 candidates comprising; 100 males and 69 females.

In year 2022, the District registered 904 candidates’ for the WASSCE including; 451 candidates from KASEC, 375 candidates’ from DOPASS and 78 candidates’ from AHISEC.

The 1,406 Candidates’ registration this year showed an increase of 502 candidates’ over the previous year’s of 904 candidates’.

Mr. Christopher Agorkle, Kadjebi District Examination Officer, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

He said per the West African Examination Council’s (WAEC) Timetable, the Examination starts on Monday, July 31, 2023 with candidates with Basketry 3 (Project Work) and ends on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 with Woodwork 3 (Practical) nationwide.

Mr. Agorkle said the main paper, that is, English Language three (Oral) paper would be written on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, where all the 1,406 Candidates are expected to write.

The District Examination Officer said the Examination Centres in the District would be managed by three Supervisors, five Assistant Supervisors and 84 Invigilators.

KASEC has one Supervisor, five Assistant Supervisors and 63 Invigilators, DOPASS has one Supervisor and 15 Invigilators, while AHISEC has one Supervisor and six Invigilators.

He said while the Practical papers might not see much Police presence, the major papers would see Police presence to guard against likely examination malpractice