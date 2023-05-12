1,431 delegates to vote in Bia West NDC Parliamentary primaries

A total of 1,431 delegates are expected to vote in the Bia West Constituency of the National Democratic Congress Presidential and Parliamentary primaries slated for Saturday May 13th.

The delegates comprise of 1,395 branch executives,29 Constituency executives, two regional executives, one former appointee, two council of elders, one former member of parliament and one sitting member of parliament.

According to Mr Emmanuel Agbenyo, Bia West Constituency Director of Elections, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the elections would be held at Debeiso Church of Pentecost premises.

Dr Augustine Tawiah, incumbent member of parliament for Bia west would be contesting Mr Mustapha Amadu Tanko for the second time.