1,450 fresh students admitted into Garden City University College

The Garden City University College (GCUC), has held its 17th Matriculation Ceremony to mark the formal admission of 1,450 fresh students into various programmes for the 2022/2023 academic year.

The ceremony, which was held at its Kumasi Campus, was also streamed live for the benefit of other students at its learning centres at Takoradi, Koforidua, Akim Oda, Keta and Wa.

Professor Emeritus Anthony Apeke Adimado, President of the University, said the ceremony marked the beginning of their academic journey with GCUC, and implored them to be receptive to all the good things that may come their way in the lecture halls, library and hostels.

He reminded the students that their level of commitment to academic work would determine their performance in all assessments and examinations at the end of each semester.

He implored them not to allow any peer extraneous influences to distract them from their academic work, saying that such practices could be counterproductive and had the potential to derail their academic ambitions.

“Say no to occultism as it is an avenue for self-destruction.

Any group, club or association that is not on the list of registered clubs and associations at GCUC is evil,” he stated.

The President emphasised the need for the students to aspire for academic excellence and high moral discipline.

Insisting on such moral and academic principles, he said, that demonstrated GCUC’s resolve to train and produce men and women of strong character and integrity to stand the test of time and build a just society.

Prof. Adimado said the University had put in place facilities for congenial and conducive academic environment to make life on campus comfortable for students, and urged them to take advantage of all facilities at their disposal to make good grades.

“It is our expectation that you will take advantage of these provisions to enhance your learning in this institution,” he noted.

He said the only dignifying road to success was oneness of purpose, honesty and hard work and advised them to adhere to these core principles of life as students for a brighter future