Up to 148 people were detained overnight after fans of Paris Saint Germain (PSG) clashed with police officers and damaged properties and vehicles, following their team’s defeat by Bayern Munich on Sunday night, Paris prefecture said on Monday.

Tension flared around the Parc des Princes after police fired tear gas to disperse scores of fans who tried to force barriers. Similar scuffles were reported on the Champs-Elysees avenue where a crowd had vandalized 12 shops and damaged 15 cars.

Denouncing unacceptable violence and “the savagery of some delinquents,” Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Twitter that 16 police officers were wounded.

On Sunday, Bayern Munich beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 at the Estadio da Luz, in Lisbon, and crowned its impressive trajectory with the sixth UEFA Champions League title.