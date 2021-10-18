14th CANA African Championship Was Wonderful – Helena Williams

Mrs. Helena Williams, a sports consultant and executive member of the Ghana Swimming Association (GSA) has described the 14th CANA African Juniors and Seniors Swimming and Open Water Championship as wonderful.

The FINA international official and CAF match commissioner said the event was well organized and all the participants behaved well by complying with all covid – 19 protocols and swimming regulations.

She commended her colleagues at the GSA and the sponsors of the competition as well as the media partners and the general public who came to support.

According to the experienced sports administrator and mentor, Ghana could not win many medals because they could not get the full compliment of swimmers as most were students in their final year, so they were not released by their schools.

She expressed that, the coaches and technical experts have learnt a lot and they are going to implement to raise the standard of swimming in Ghana.

She hailed the young swimmers from other African countries who came to make the competition possible and exciting.

Mrs. Williams advised that officials who gain experience in organizing such events must be used in future events like the 2023 African Games coming up and other international assignments.

She also called on government to support the least financed sports like swimming as it can earn the nation more medals at the next African Games.