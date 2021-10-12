14th CANA African Swimming And Open Water Championship In Accra – South Africa Dominates

The 14th CANA African Swimming Championship has started at the Bukom International Pool at the Trust Sport Emporium in Accra.

Ghana is for the first time hosting the Championship in Accra at the Bukom International Pool from Monday 11th- 17th of October, 2021.

The Honourable Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif and the President of the Ghana Olympics Committee (GOC), Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah were present for the opening ceremony. They welcomed the participants from 42 countries and hoped for a successful event.

Also in attendance is the President of African Swimming Confederation, Mr. Sam Ramsamy of South Africa.

He expressed that the competition in Ghana is a dress rehearsal for the African Games in 2023.

The National Sports Authority was represented by Mr. Kwame Amponfi Jr.who commended the young swimmers from Ghana for their patriotism and determination to be among the best swimmers in Africa.

The 14th CANA African Swimming competition is taking place at the Bukom International Pool of the Trust Sports Emporium, while the Open Water Championship will be held at Akosombo.

President of the Ghana Swimming Association, Mrs Delphina Quaye said swimming is not all about winning medals, but the competition allows the competitors to perform better and fraternise with swimmers from other countries. She thanked the National Sports Authority and Ghana Olympic Committee for their support as well as Stanbic Bank and the media.

South Africa brought a large contingent of young swimmers to the 14th CANA African Championship in Accra and on the first day of competitions they are dominating the events with some challenge from Egypt.

Here are some pictures from the 14th CANA African Swimming Championship in Accra.