15 Fidelity Bank customers rewarded in ‘sika bumm’ promotion

Fidelity Bank has rewarded 15 customers with a cash prize totaling GHC360,000 to climax the Bank’s ‘sika bumm’ promotion launched to celebrate its 15th anniversary.

The customer savings-oriented promotion, which started last year, saw Ernestina Pinamang of the IPS branch of the Bank emerging as the ultimate winner and rewarded a cash prize of GHS100,000.

The competition forms part of the Bank’s efforts at encouraging customers and the public to cultivate the habit of saving.

Lydia Akomeah and Hajaru Tunteeya Mahama of the Okaishie and Tamale branch respectively, received GHC50,000 each as first and second runners-up, with Diamond Hand Enterprise and Ebenezer Bortier, winning GHS30,000 each.

Ten other customers of the Bank won GHS10,000 for themselves, GHS10,000 in addition to GHS250,000 given out in a series of five-monthly draws, brings the total cash prize for the promotion to GHS610,000.

Nana Esi Idun-Arkhurst, Divisional Director, Retail Banking, Fidelity Bank, in a press release copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the competition was a way to appreciate customers for their continued support to the Bank for the past 15 years.

She said: “It is as a sign of our heartfelt appreciation to you, our customers, that we put together this promotion. Indeed, in doing so, we sought to kill two birds with one stone: firstly, to say a big thank you for your support over the last 15 years, and secondly, to instill the habit of regular savings among our customers.”

She said the Bank would remain customer-focused and committed to helping them save more, acquire in-depth financial literacy, and achieve financial independence to pursue their dreams.

“This is what drives us to keep coming up with thoughtful and innovative promotions such as this, as well as relevant products and services that are tailor-made to meet your specific needs,” she said.

Ernestina Pinamang, who won the ultimate prize, expressed appreciation to the Bank for keeping its promise.

“This is like a dream come true. To think that I didn’t even have to lift a finger to win a whopping GHS100,000 is a great feeling. Indeed, Fidelity Bank, today you’ve made me understand that your statement ‘Believe with us’ is not just a tagline but a promise. I am most grateful and highly elated,” she said.

The ‘Sika Bumm’ promotion is the latest in Fidelity Bank’s tradition of well-placed iconic customer campaigns designed to provide its customers with life-changing opportunities to pursue their financial goals and draw them closer to financial freedom.

It comes on the back of other innovative and memorable customer campaigns such as ‘Big Fat Zero, 10x Richer, Go for Gold, Save for Gold and Reach for Gold’, which have gone a long way to transform the financial fortunes and lives of winners.