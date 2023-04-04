15 Ghanaian start-ups pitch for up to US$50k funding

Some 15 Ghanaian startups have participated in the maiden Ghana Startup-Investor Connect program with a chance to get between $20,000 and $50,000 to help accelerate their respective innovations to the next level.

The Ghana Startup-Investor Connect; spearheaded by the Ghana Startup Network, seeks to connect young entrepreneurs with resources, mentorship, and funding opportunities.

The maiden edition was held at the Accra Digital Centre, providing the 15 startups of diverse industries, including technology, agriculture, healthcare, among others with an opportunity to pitch their businesses to potential investors.

The selected 15 startups included; Feenix Technologies, Eros Group, Visible, Mzros Ventures, TP Horticulture, Medpoint Pharmacy, Wonfliki Company Limited, JarToGo, Sterike Bites and Taste, RUK Finance, Gem Water, Sika FX, Everything Rice and Diaspora Institute.

The pitch session provided a platform for these startups to showcase their innovations and connect with potential investors who could accelerate their businesses to the next level. Investors of Wangara Green Ventures, Good Soil VC, Accra Angels Network, Cross Switch and Inno Hub participated in the program as judges who assessed the businesses’ innovation and viability.

Ghana Startup Network have been working to create a supportive ecosystem for startups in Ghana, and projects like the Investors Connect is an important part of this effort

In addition to the pitch session, the event also featured a brief discussion with investors on the challenges and opportunities for funding for startups in Ghana. The industry experts shared their insights and advice with participants.

Overall, the pitching session of the Ghana Startups-Investors Connect was a great success, providing startups with an opportunity to showcase their ideas and businesses, while connecting with their potential investors, who are expected to announce their preferred or selected startups for funding later this month.

The organisers are expected to announce applications for the second edition in May.