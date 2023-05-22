15 killed in traffic accident in central Ethiopia

At least 15 people were killed in central Ethiopia when their vehicle overturned, a local official said Saturday.

The accident occurred early Saturday when the vehicle carrying people from Madda-Walabu University in the Bale Zone were travelling to another campus, Negatu Motuma, mayor of Robe city in Bale zone, told local media, without saying whether there were any survivors.

An investigation into the accident is underway. Enditem