At least 15 people travelling to a wedding have been killed and two others seriously injured in a road accident in Tanzania’s central district of Manyoni in Singida region, police said on Monday.

Sweetbert Njewike, the Singida Regional Police Commander, said 14 of the 15 victims died on the spot after their mini-bus collided head-on with a truck on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. local time.

One person died on arrival at the Singida regional government hospital, Njewike told a news conference, adding that all the victims were going to attend a wedding ceremony in Itigi town.

He said the mini-bus collided with the truck after its driver, who was also killed, attempted to overtake another vehicle.

The police official said the victims were travelling from Mwanza region to Itigi town while the truck was heading to Kahama town in Shinyanga region from the business capital Dar es Salaam.