15 maternal deaths recorded in six months in Bono region

The Bono Region has recorded 15 maternal deaths between January and June this year, Dr Prince Quarshie, a Deputy Director in charge of Public Health at the Regional Health Directorate, has said.

He said cases of maternal deaths were disturbing, saying 33 cases were recorded in 2017, 26 cases in 2018, 22 cases in 2019 and 26 cases in 2021.

Dr Quarshie gave the statistics at the regional launch of the “Zero Tolerance for Maternal Death Campaign” of the Directorate, on the theme: “Stop Preventable Maternal Deaths and Disabilities” in Sunyani.

As a major referral health facility, he said, the Regional Hospital in Sunyani recorded high cases of deaths, saying haemorrhage (excessive bleeding) and unsafe abortion were the major contributing factors to all maternal deaths recorded within the periods.

Dr Quarshie said excessive bleeding and unsafe abortion contributed to about 46.7 and 26.7 per cent of the cases respectively, adding that two girls between 10 and 19 years had died through unsafe abortion this year.

He, therefore, called for active collaboration between all stakeholders in the health sector to help prevent maternal deaths in the region, saying delays in the referral of cases, eclampsia, cardiogenic shocks and inadequate monitoring of labour were other causes of the deaths.

Dr. Quarshie explained the campaign formed part of the nation’s efforts to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Three (SDG3) of reducing the maternal mortality ratio to less than 70 per 100,000 live births by 2030 and called on everybody to support the campaign.

Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo II, the Paramount Chief of Berekum Traditional Area, who presided advised health workers to adhere to professionalism and remained committed to serving the nation.