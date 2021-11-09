15 players report for camp as Black Stars prepare for Ethiopia and South Africa

The Black Stars of Ghana commenced preparation for the last two matches of the group qualifies for the 2021 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.

In all 15 players started training at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday morning under the tutelage of Coach Milovan Rajevac.

They include Joseph Wollacott, Manaf Nurudeen, and Richard Attah and forming the goalkeeper’s department, with Philemon Baffour (Dreams FC), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Ismail Abdul Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko), Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen F.C), Edmund Addo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Andre Ayew (Al Sadd), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Dreams FC), as the midfielders.

Samuel Owusu (Al Fayha, Saudi Arabia), Richmond Boakye-Yiadom (Beitar Jerusalem, Israel ), and Benjamin Tetteh (Yeni Malatyaspor, Italy), Caleb Ekuban (Genoa, Italy).

Meanwhile, Head Coach Milovan Rajevac has invited Montari Kamaheni of Ashdod FC to replace Gideon Mensah of Bordeaux.

The left-back suffered bruises on his left ankle during Saturday’s French Ligue 1 clash against PSG.

The Black Stars would depart Accra on Tuesday afternoon for South Africa for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier against Ethiopia at the Orlando stadium – Johannesburg on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 15:00Hrs GMT.