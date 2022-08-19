15 year-old Girl Injects Herself With Boyfriend’s HIV-positive blood

A 15-year-old girl has injected herself with her boyfriend’s blood, knowing fully well that he was HIV-positive.

She allegedly used a syringe to inject herself with his HIV-infected blood, knowing the risks she was exposing herself to.

The news which broke last week has thrown the entire nation in shock.

The teenager allegedly hails from Suwal Kuchchi, a village in Assam, India.

She and her boyfriend had been together for about three years after originally meeting on Facebook.

The HIV-positive boy from the town of Hajo had tried to elope with his beloved a couple of times in the past, but the girl’s parents had tracked them down and brought her back home.

This time around, instead of running away with her lover, the 15-year-old found a way of proving her love for him.

It’s unclear if the boy was aware of her intentions.

Police in Hajo has already detained the girl’s boyfriend after her parents filed a complaint against him.

Meanwhile, the victim is currently being monitored by doctors.