150 exhibitors attend 7th Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo in Uganda

The East African Community (EAC) said the seventh edition of the Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo in Uganda that ended on Saturday attracted over 150 exhibitors and more than 100 hosted buyers from different tourist sources markets across the world.

The EAC said in a statement issued on Saturday by its headquarters in Tanzania’s northern city of Arusha that the exhibitors and buyers came from South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, the United States, Britain, Canada, Switzerland, Australia, and Poland.

The statement said the expo, organized annually by the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), brings together tourism stakeholders and other service providers along the tourism value chain, presenting them with a unique opportunity to meet new clients, network, and discuss business deals with potential regional and international buyers.

Lily Ajarova, the chief executive officer of the UTB, said Uganda and other EAC member states were keen on the promotion of sustainable and responsible tourism. Enditem