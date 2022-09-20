150 golfers to compete for ‘Golf for Water’ trophy

The maiden Caveman Water Foundation Open Golf Championship tee-off a t the Achimota Golf Course in Accra on Saturday, October 1.

Nana Kofi Asiedu Barimah, Corporate Social Responsibility Manager of the foundation who disclosed this to the GNA Sports in an interview in Accra on Monday, said the competition dubbed ‘Golf for Water’ was being played to raise funds to supports the foundation’s bore-hole projects.

He said about 150 amateur and professional golfers were expected to participate in the one-day 18-Hole competition.

Among an array of golfers expected to participate in the competition are Kofi Amoafo Yeboah, Captain of the Achimota Golf Club, Kweku Okyere, Paul Owusu-Baah and Alex Fiagomey, all of the Centre of the World Golf Club, Tema.

The Ladies section would also witness the likes of Mona Myles-Lamptey, Esther Antwi, Mercy Wenner, Adelaide Owusu-Adjepong and Naomi Tei-Lartey.

Others are Margaret Owusu Baah, Flora Hutubise, Bernice Esi, Patricia Adusei Poku, Clare Price and Grace Afriyie.

There would be consolation prizes for ‘The Longest Drive’ ‘Bubby’ as well as ‘The Nearest To the pin on the Holes.