150 Houses Destroyed In Kabiti Rains

A heavy rainstorm has ripped up roofs of about 150 houses including market sheds at Kabiti, a fishing community in the Nkwanta South Municipality of Oti region leaving residents homeless.

There was no casualty or injuries.

Mr Heavi Raphael, the Assemblyman of Kabitime electoral area, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said, the disaster occurred around 2000 hours on March 15.

He said it affected the Kabiti market traders as the sheds undder which they sit and sell were destroyed and appealed to NADMO, Member of Parliament and other individuals to come to their aid.

Mr Stephen Larry, Nkwanta South NADMO Coordinator, said, his outfit had taken inventory of the affected people to elicit support in the shortest possible time.