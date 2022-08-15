1500 motorcycles presented to Ghana Police Service

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday presented 1,500 motorbikes to the Ghana Police Service to improve the country’s internal security.

The motorbikes are to help increase police patrols to congested and crime-prone areas, particularly unmotorable and newly developing settlements with limited police facilities across the country.

At a ceremony at the Police Headquarters in Accra, President Akufo-Addo said the presentation was an affirmation of the commitment of the Government to provide the Police Service with the needed logistics to effect its mandate.

He said what Ghana needed most was the peace and safety of its people and its territorial integrity and “It is when these are guaranteed that citizens can go about their lives in security and hope to improve upon the quality of their circumstances.”

The President noted that the ongoing programme to boost the manpower needs of the Service was necessary for the effective implementation of the bold, strategic interventions launched by the Service to improve its service delivery to Ghanaians.

“Government, last year, gave approval for the police to recruit 5,000 officers. Three thousand of those recruited have passed out, with the remaining still under training.

“These officers are the first batch of men and women to benefit from the modified police training curricular, which is focused on equipping the police officers with skills in driving, swimming and motorbike riding in addition to other tactical and soft skills,” he said.

It was for that reason, President Akufo-Addo emphasized, that the 1,500 motorbikes were given to the Police Service and urged the Service “to continue doing the good work it is doing to keep all of us safe.”

“I am confident that these bikes will be put to very good use, as they will reach the communities who need them the most. I assure the Police Administration that this is just the beginning.

“More and more motorbikes will come in soon, to help ensure that every single community in the country benefits from the enhanced community policing model.”

President Akufo-Addo said in furtherance of the government’s quest to build a robust, well-equipped and motivated Police Service, the motorbike fleet of the service would be increased to 5,000 by the end of next year.

He urged the Police to show presence, improve their response time, and patrol the streets and the inner cities, after taking over the motorbikes.

“I urge you to help ensure that no community is left out in the distribution of these bikes, even as you prioritise the areas that are most critical.

“I entreat officers who will use these bikes to take good care of them but, more importantly, to pay particular attention to their safety and the safety of other road users while on the road,” he stressed.

The President praised personnel of the police service for their dedication and commitment to ensure law and order to make citizens safe.

He also commended the police present administration for embarking on a transformational agenda aimed at positioning the service to become the best institution in the country.

“This laudable initiative seeks to redeem the confidence, trust and the respect of the public and deepen police legitimacy, has the full backing of the government.

“An institution such as the police service needs to renew constantly itself in order to response adequately to the security needs of the public and I believe Ghanaians are witnesses to the pragmatic steps being taken by the service in this regard,” he said.

Mr Ambrose Dery, Interior Minister said the intervention by the President would support ongoing efforts by the Police Service to fight crime and protect citizens.

Dr George Akufo Dampare, the Inspector General of Police, thanked the Government for the support to the Police Service and assured that the service would ensure peace and stability in the country.