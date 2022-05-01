155 trees planted at LEKMA hospital

Growing Tree and Grow a Tree Network Ghana, an NGO spent four hours planting 155 tree seedlings on the premises of LEKMA Hospital within the Greater-Accra Region.
The planting was supervised by the CEO of Growing Trees, Mr Chris Boatin and assisted by the staff of LEKMA Hospital.
Some of the planted seedlings included; Mahogany, Acacia, Moringa, Guava, Pawpaw, Coconut, Cocoa, Oranges and Prekese.
Ms Esther Quaye, a Health Services Administrator and Mr. Felix Lumor, Head of Environment who welcomed the NGO showed them areas that needed re-cropping of plant seedlings.
Educational Flyers on importance of trees were distributed.
The LEKMA Hospital officers thanked the NGO and promised to take good care of the plants.
