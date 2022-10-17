1,562 candidates writing BECE in Akatsi South

A total of 1,562 candidates have started writing this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta region.

The candidates, made up of 763 males and 799 females converged early morning on Monday, October 17 from the six designated examination centres within the Municipality for the week’s exercise.

The Akatsi South Education Directorate disclosed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the students were from both Public and Private Schools in the Municipality.

Mr Clement Katsekpor, the Assistant Director of Education in charge of Human Resource who represented the Director of Education, during a tour to the various centres on Monday, said all preparations had been made, “to witness another successful exercise.”

He told GNA that six Examination Centre Supervisors and their Assistants as well as 54 invigilators had been deployed to oversee the conduct of the examination.

Mr Katsekpor explained that an earlier visit by all Supervisors, Assistants Supervisors and Invigilators to the centres had been made ahead of time to ensure things were properly arranged for the exam.

In an engagement with the GNA at AKAST Centre A, Mr Katsekpor said a total of 76 schools from the Municipality were partaking in the exercise.

Mr Martin Kofitsey Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive for Akatsi South during a tour, urged the candidates to offer their best during the exercise.

“My appeal is that all candidates and the invigilators must conduct themselves well during the entire exams period. I wish all the candidates all the best of success in their Examination,” he added.

The figure saw a slight decrease in the total number of 1,579 students comprising 781 males and 798 females who sat for last year’s examination.

No absentee has been recorded at the time GNA visited some centres.