159 Nigerian Migrants Repatriated from Libya Amid Rising Mediterranean Crisis

A group of 159 Nigerian migrants stranded in Libya returned home voluntarily this week under a United Nations-backed program, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) announced Thursday, spotlighting the precarious journey faced by thousands attempting to cross the Mediterranean.

The repatriation, funded by the European Union and other donors, underscores both the persistent dangers of irregular migration and the strained resources of transit countries like Libya.

The migrants were flown from Benghazi to Lagos via the IOM’s Voluntary Humanitarian Return (VHR) initiative, which has assisted over 16,200 people globally this year alone. “Safe, dignified return remains a lifeline for those trapped in dire conditions,” the agency stated, acknowledging support from EU member states, Norway, and Denmark. Yet the program’s success contrasts sharply with Libya’s escalating role as a migration hub since the 2011 collapse of Muammar Gaddafi’s regime, which left the country fractured and lawless.

Libya’s chaos has turned its coastline into a launchpad for migrants—mostly from sub-Saharan Africa—gambling on perilous sea voyages to Europe. So far in 2024, Libyan authorities have intercepted 3,855 migrants at sea, forcibly returning them to overcrowded detention centers notorious for abuse. At least 75 others have drowned on the Central Mediterranean route, a figure advocates call a grim undercount.

The repatriation comes as Libyan Interior Minister Emad al-Tarabelsi issued a stark warning: without increased international aid, the North African nation may resort to mass forced deportations. “Voluntary returns cannot be sustained without funding,” he said, reflecting growing frustration among Libyan officials tasked with managing a crisis fueled by Europe’s hardening borders.

While the VHR program offers a rare respite, critics argue it addresses symptoms, not root causes. Many migrants flee poverty, conflict, or climate-driven disasters, only to face exploitation in Libya or deportation. “Voluntary returns are humane, but they don’t erase the reasons people risk their lives in the first place,” said Amina Yusuf, a Lagos-based migration researcher. “Long-term solutions require investment in livelihoods, not just emergency flights.”

The IOM’s latest effort highlights the fragile balance between humanitarian relief and geopolitical realities. As European nations tighten asylum policies, Libya’s detention centers swell, and donor fatigue looms, the stakes for safe migration pathways grow ever higher. For the 159 Nigerians now home, the ordeal may be over—but for thousands more, the sea remains a desperate gamble.