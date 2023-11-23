15th edition of Ghana Property Awards to be held on Saturday, November 25

Excitement is building up the Ghanaian real estate community as the highly anticipated 15th Edition of the Ghana Property Awards 2023 approaches on Saturday, November 25 at the Accra International Conference Center.

The event promises to be a dazzling affair, spotlighting remarkable achievements and innovations within the dynamic real estate sector of the country.

This year’s theme, “Housing Policy, Regulation & Evaluation Impact on Delivery,” underscores the crucial role of regulatory frameworks and policies in shaping the trajectory of the real estate sector.

It emphasizes the significant impact that government policies and regulations have on housing project delivery, sustainable development, and meeting the evolving needs of the population.

With an impressive lineup of 30 awards, the evening is set to celebrate accomplishments across various categories.

From honouring the Best Residential Developers to recognizing eco-friendly initiatives and innovations, the awards cover the entire spectrum of the real estate landscape.

Categories like “Best Real Estate Law Firm of the Year” and “Best Flexible Mortgage Bank of the Year” highlight the essential contributions of legal and financial institutions to the real estate narrative.

Luxury and affordability share the spotlight with awards like “Most Trusted Luxury Real Estate Broker of The Year” and “Affordable Luxury Real Estate Brand of the Year.” These categories acknowledge excellence in meeting diverse market preferences, with a specific focus on addressing the housing needs of a broader demographic.

Innovations in construction, property management, and brokerage services will be celebrated through categories like “Innovative Property Management Firm of the Year” and “Best Discovery – Innovative Broker of the Year.” These awards underscore the transformative role of technology and novel approaches in enhancing the overall real estate experience.

The Event

More than just a ceremony, the Ghana Property Awards 2023 organised by the PE Group, serves as a vibrant networking hub where professionals, investors, and stakeholders converge to exchange ideas, explore collaborations, and revel in the sector’s achievements.

The event promises to be a dynamic showcase of the industry’s resilience, adaptability, and dedication to elevating real estate standards in Ghana.

As the date draws near, the buzz within the industry is palpable. The Ghana Property Awards 2023 is not merely an event; it’s a celebration of the sector’s vibrancy and potential. It’s a moment to recognize those shaping the future through innovation, sustainability, and a shared commitment to excellence.