The biggest and most anticipated Gospel music concert of the year, ‘The Experience’ is set to take place Friday, December 11, 2020.

This year’s event hosted by the House of the Rock is the 15th edition and would be fully virtual due to the current COVID- 19 precautions and safety measures.

This year’s concert would see award-winning global artistes such as Tasha Cobbs, Maverick City, and Hillsong United thrill gospel loving fans with highly spirited ministration to draw them closer to their maker.

Other gospel musicians billed for the concert include internationally acclaimed

artistes Travis Greene, Nathaniel Bassey, Sinach, Don Moen, The Planetshakers, Donnie McClurkin, Chevelle Franklyn, Onos Ariyo, Sonnie Badu, Eben,Tope Alabi, Mercy Chinwo, William McDowell, Ada, Nokwe the Poet and the host choir, the Lagos Metropolitan Gospel Choir.

Worshippers can have a feel of Heaven from the comfort of their homes and various locations as the event would be live-streamed around the world.

“Mark your calendars, clear your schedule, tell your family and friends, December 11 is about to go down in history as the first-ever fully virtual #TheExperience Concert.

Something just as special is about to happen in your life” the organizers tweeted.

This powerful and spirit-filled event was birthed by the Senior Pastor of the House on The Rock, Paul Adefarasin, as directed by God and the event has grown in leaps and bounds to become the most anticipated Gospel music concert in the world by both Christians and non-Christians.

The past editions held at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos averaged a yearly attendance of over 500,000 people at the venue, with millions more watching online around the world.

The Experience Concert is seen as a platform by many, where anyone who wants to encounter God for himself or herself. It is also seen as a stage for global worshippers regardless of class, race, tribe, tradition, colour, can gather to worship and praise God in an uninterrupted atmosphere for hours on end.