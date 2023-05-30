16 dead, 40 others injured in Gomoa Okyereko accident

The dead toll of the Tuesday morning Gomoa Okyereko motor accident on the Accra- Takoradi highway had risen to 16.

The 16th person, died soon on arrival at the hospital.

Forty others sustained various degrees of injures are receiving treatment at Effutu Municipal Hospital and the Trauma and Specialist Hospital both in Winneba where they were rushed to.

DO III Mr. Kwesi Hughes of the Effutu Municipal Directorate of the Ghana National Fire Service told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the scene that they received a distress call at 05:14 hours about the accident at Gomoa Okyereko, near Winneba junction.

He said on their arrival at the scene the Service detected that the accident involved a Yutong Bus with registration Number CR-5866-L from Cape Coast direction with passengers from Liberia heading towards Liberia Camp and a petrol tanker with registration Number WR-2063-10 with three people on board towards Cape Coast direction.

According to DO III Hughes, information gathered indicated that the driver of the bus, on reaching a section of the road at Okyereko veered off his lane and crashed head-on with the tanker which was coming from the opposite direction.

He said it took three hours to rescue both the living and the dead who were trapped in both vehicles.

Some of the victims had their bodies dismembered.

Bodies of the dead have been deposited at the Trauma Hospital for preservation and identification.